BEMIDJI -- Area women are invited to a Christian Women's Luncheon at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE.

The program will include the annual fundraiser auction. Attendees are asked to donate one or two gift or craft items. Food items will not be accepted. The featured musician will be Alice Hagen on the piano, a release said.

Jan Ostroot from South Haven will also share her story, "Peace in any Circumstances," at the event.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

The cost of the meal is $13. For reservations, call Linda at (218) 444-4709 or Carolyn at (218) 751-4597. Walk-ins are welcome.