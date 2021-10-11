PARK RAPIDS -- Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning will host Lowell Wolff's "Images of Mexico" presentation from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Armory Arts and Events Center, 203 Park Ave. S in Park Rapids.

The program will feature photographs reflecting the experience of living in the community of Las Brisas on Playa Azul in Manzanillo, Colima, Mexico. Participants will learn how Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is tied to the annual migration patterns of monarch butterflies as they return to their mountain sanctuaries in Mexico.

Photographs of travels to the cities of Guanajuato, San Miguel Allende, Morelia and Guadalajara will be included, a release said.

Wolff began making photographs in the early 1990s. His photo collection, "Reflections of Northern Minnesota," was featured at Watermark Art Center from July through September, and will move to the MacRostie Art Center in Grand Rapids during April and May of 2022, the release said.

Retiring after a 40-year career with Fargo Public Schools, Wolff now lives in Park Rapids and Manzanillo, Colima in Mexico.

The program is open to the public and free to attend.