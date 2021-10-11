BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Public Library is partnering with Harmony Natural Foods Co-op to offer a Korean hotdish class at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, in the community kitchen at the co-op, 302 Irvine Ave. NW.

Participants will learn to make three Korean-based dishes using seasonal Minnesotan produce, a release said.

"Learn how to cook three different Korean dishes, with a Minnesota twist that you can make in your kitchen in as much time as it takes a rice cooker to work its magic," the release said.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

The cost to attend is $15 per person and all materials will be provided. To sign up, visit the front desk at Harmony or register online at www.harmonyfoods.coop/classes-events. For at-home viewing of the event, visit Bemidji Public Library's Facebook page.

Masks are required at the class. For more information, visit harmonyfoods.coop or contact Kate at (218) 751-2009 ext. 107, education@harmonyfoods.coop.