BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Area Aglow will meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 9, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave. SE.

Attendees will watch Dutch Sheets' July 20 video, "Praying for the Unsaved," from his "Give Him 15" series. He will give participants teaching points to pray specifically for the unsaved, a release said.

