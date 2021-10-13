BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will offer two Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, art workshops on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Participants will create art that honors this traditional Mexican celebration, which historically takes place on Nov. 1-2.

"Dia de los Muertos is a distinct spiritual time of the year for family members to gather together, reflect and joyfully honor dearly departed loved ones, and to appreciate life while still being part of the living," a release said.

A Dia de los Muertos Folk Art adult workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost to participate is $30 for members or $34 for non-members. Participants will make Day of the Dead bracelets, make and decorate sugar skulls, paint and embellish sacred hearts, and do other traditional crafts, the release said. The workshop is designed for ages 15 and older.

A Dia de los Muertos Crafts for Kids workshop will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. The cost to participate is $12 for members and $15 for non-members. Participants will paint and embellish skeleton masks, make and decorate sugar skulls, and do other crafts, the release said. The workshop is designed for ages 6 and older.

For more information or to register, visit watermarkartcenter.org or call (218) 444-7570. Participants are asked to wear a mask at the workshops.