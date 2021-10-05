BAGLEY -- Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning will host David Jones' presentation, "The 1936 Olympic Games," at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 116 State Highway 92, in Clearbrook.

Jones, a resident of Minneapolis, has been presenting on historical topics since 1996, a release said.

"The 1936 Olympic Games held in Berlin are notorious for the tightly controlled image the Nazis presented to the world. But, these games also became a blueprint for future games that is followed to the present day," the release said. "We will look at the history of the Olympics and the complicated legacy of the 1936 games."

The event is free to attend and open to all ages. Light refreshments will be served at 9 a.m., and masks and social distancing are encouraged.

For more information, call NELL Program Coordinator Tamara Edevold at (218) 533-0146.