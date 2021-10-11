BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Bark N Boo event from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Nymore Dog Park, 625 Miles Ave. SE.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up their dogs for this Halloween event, which will include games, prizes and treat bags, a release said. A costume contest for dogs will be held at 5:30 p.m.

The cost to participate is $6 per household. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.