BEMIDJI -- St. Philip's Catholic Church will host a drive-in bingo event at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, in the church parking lot, 702 Beltrami Ave. NW.

The event will include a bingo game, hotdog meal and outdoor fellowship, a release said. The cost to attend is $10 per person, which includes one bingo card, hotdog, chips, a beverage and a Culver’s frozen custard. There will also be caramel apples, popcorn, candy and more available for cash-only purchase.

There will be prizes available to win at the event, including gift cards and more, the release said.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

Access to the parking lot will open at 4:30 p.m., and participants are asked to enter from Beltrami Avenue. Attendees will pick up meals and bingo cards when they arrive, and extra cards can be purchased for $2 each. Bingo will begin at about 5:15 p.m.

Reservations can be made online at stphilipsbemidji.org or by calling (218) 444-4262. Those with reservations will be admitted into the event before those without reservations, the release said.

For more information, call the St. Philip’s Parish Office at (218) 444-4262 or email mhchadwick@stphilipsbemidji.org. The event is made possible by donors, the Knights of Columbus, Nei Bottling, Culver’s, volunteers and the planning committee.