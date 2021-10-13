BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Boo Dash 5K event at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, at City Park on the Montebello Ski Trail.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m., with the 5k starting at 10 a.m. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes at the event. Each participant will receive a Boo Dash shirt, and prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers.

There will also be an option for participating in the 5k virtually, a release said.

The cost to pre-register is $15 per person or $20 for day-of registrations. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.