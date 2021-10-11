BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is set to offer a Nature Explorers Camp from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Oct. 21, at Bemidji City Park.

The camp will include nature-based activities, crafts and games. Snacks will be provided, a release said.

The event is designed for grades K-5, and there is a minimum of 10 participants. The cost to attend is $15 per child.

To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.