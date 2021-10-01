BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Lions Club will hold an appreciation event for the Bemidji Fire Department from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Bemidji Fire Department Training Site, 400 Midway Drive S.

The event will be the first in a series of "Project Gratitude" community service projects to highlight frontline workers and first responders, the release said. Donuts, coffee and bottled water will be available for firefighters at the event.

The Bemidji Lions Club plans to hold a special event quarterly to honor frontline workers.