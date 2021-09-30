BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen's Fellowship will meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave. SE.

The featured speaker will be Mike Rasch of Bemidji. Rasch and his wife Jackie have been married for 46 years and have two children and six grandchildren. Throughout his career, Rasch has worked as an independent insurance agent for First Bank System, a financial advisor for Lutheran Brotherhood, and an agency field executive for State Farm Insurance, a release said.

He is currently the QFM radio host on "Driving with Phil," a volunteer at the Northwoods Care Pregnancy Center, and he and his wife also mentor couples who are struggling in their marriage.

Everyone is welcome to attend the meeting, and attendees are encouraged to come early to enjoy coffee and fellowship, the release said.