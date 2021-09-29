BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will offer Halloween party packs during the month of October, available to reserve starting Friday, Oct. 1.

Each pack includes stickers to decorate up to four pumpkins, a Halloween bingo game, resources for Parks and Rec's mystery trail scavenger hunt, and spooky surprises and treats, all packed into a special Halloween container, a release said.

Packs will be delivered to families who live within five miles of Bemidji City Hall. Otherwise, packs can also be picked up or mailed for an additional fee, the release said.

The cost is $15 per pack. To buy an activity pack, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.