BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center's newest exhibit, "Say it with Color," is set to run through Jan. 21.

Prints and ceramics were selected for the exhibit from Bemidji State University's Harlow-Kleven teaching collection, and masterfully demonstrate how artists use color to engage, direct and interact with the viewer, a release said.

The exhibit is on display in the Harlow-Kleven gallery at Watermark, located at 505 Bemidji Ave. N. For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org or call (218) 444-7570. Attendees are asked to wear a mask when visiting the center.