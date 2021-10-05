BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will host harpist Nicolas Carter in concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

"Carter is a talented and versatile international harpist, born in Minnesota and raised in Paraguay where he learned to play the Paraguayan harp," a release said. "Carter has been composing, recording, teaching and performing for over 30 years and has played all over the United States, Latin America, Europe and Israel."

Tickets for the concert cost $10 each. To purchase tickets, visit headwatersmusicandarts.org.

There will also be a workshop for harpists from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, and the cost to participate is $35 per person.