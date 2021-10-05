BEMIDJI --Watermark Art Center will hold a two-day Sashiko mending course on Friday, Oct. 15, and Saturday, Oct. 16, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

From 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, participants will learn the basic techniques and history of Sashiko with instructor Keila McCracken of Bare Cloth. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, students will learn how to apply the skills to their own clothes or fiber goods, the release said.

"Sashiko is one of the oldest known mending techniques with origins in Eastern Asia," a release said. "Sashiko is practiced all over the world for its durability, beauty and cultural value."

The cost to attend is $65 for members or $75 for non-members. The materials fee is an additional $10 per person.

Attendees are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing at the event. For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org or call (218) 444-7570.