BEMIDJI -- Harmony Natural Foods Co-op is set to host a keto baking class at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, in the community kitchen at the co-op, 302 Irvine Ave. NW.

Participants will learn the basics of keto baking with instructor Amy Dubray, a local dietician and baker, a release said.

The cost to attend is $15 per person and all materials will be provided.

Masks are required at the event. For more information, visit harmonyfoods.coop or contact Kate at (218) 751-2009 ext. 107, education@harmonyfoods.coop.