BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Lego Camp from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, Oct. 22, at Bemidji City Park.

Participants will have the opportunity to work on Lego challenges and can choose to work alone, in pairs or in groups. The camp is designed for grades K-5, a release said.

Snacks will be provided and the camp has a minimum of 10 participants.

The cost to participate is $15 per child. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.