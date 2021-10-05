PARK RAPIDS -- Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning will host Tom Chapin's "Humorous Tales of Poachers Caught in the Act" presentation from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Armory Arts and Events Center, 203 Park Ave. S in Park Rapids.

Chapin, a retired game warden from Grand Rapids who spoke at HCLL several years ago after his first book, "Poachers Caught!" was published, is set to return by popular request to discuss the sequel, "More Poachers Caught!"

"Chapin presents a 30-year history of poaching enforcement through his recollection of past events and experiences," the release said. "He explains in dramatic detail incidents of human behavior only witnessed through the eyes of a game warden."

The program is open to the public and free to attend.