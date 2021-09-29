BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will offer an afterschool youth pottery program from October through May.

The program is open to youth in grades 2-12. Headed up by Bemidji potter and artist Tom Daly, all skill levels can take part, a release said. Daly will provide supervision and instruction, teaching clay techniques through various projects.

Students will practice using coil, slab and pinch methods, learn paint and glaze techniques and receive an introduction to wheel throwing, the release said.

The program will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m., either on Monday or Friday of each week.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

The cost to participate is $600 per student for the year. Registration fees can be paid all at once or in monthly installments. Monthly installment plans allow participants to sign up for automatic billing to pay off the fee in five months, billed the first of each month.

To learn more or register, visit headwatersmusicandarts.org. For details on financial assistance, call Headwaters at (218) 444-5606.