BEMIDJI -- After going virtual last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon is back in person and set for Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 9.

The two-day event will include a 5K run/walk, kids fun run, half marathon, full marathon and a 26K lake loop.

"On behalf of the Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon Race Committee, we would like to extend a warm welcome to new and returning participants and volunteers to the ninth annual Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon weekend," said Philip Knutson, Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon executive director, in a release. "We are thrilled to be able to host the event in person again this year, and can’t wait to see runners back on the course.

Here's a look at the schedule for the weekend:

Thursday, Oct. 7:

Registration deadline for all races is 11:59 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8:

5K Run/Walk

Participants can run any time between 3 and 5 p.m.

Course will close at 7 p.m.

1/2K and 1K Kids Fun Run

Participants can run any time between 3 and 7 p.m.

Location: Behind the Country Inn and Suites on the Paul Bunyan Trail.

Saturday, Oct. 9:

Shuttles will leave from the Sanford Center between 7:45 and 8:45 a.m. for the half marathon start. Shuttles will leave at about 7:45, 8:15 and 8:45 a.m., or when full. Participants who miss the 8:45 a.m. shuttles are responsible for getting themselves to the starting line. Runners may also be dropped off at the half marathon start, but parking will not be allowed.

Half Marathon

Participants can start any time between 8 and 9 a.m.

Location: Paul Bunyan Trail, three miles north of the Sanford Center.

Course closes at 2 p.m.

Full Marathon

Start time: 8 a.m.

Course closes at 2 p.m.

26K Lake Loop

Participants can start any time between 8 and 9 a.m.

Course closes at 2 p.m.



Overall and age group awards will be available at the Sanford Center throughout the weekend. For information regarding water and aid station changes due to COVID-19, visit www.bemidjiblueoxmarathon.com.