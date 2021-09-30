PARK RAPIDS -- Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning will host Geri and Darby Nelson's "For Love of a River: Minnesota" presentation from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Armory Arts and Events Center, 203 Park Ave. S in Park Rapids.

Both aquatic ecologists, the Nelsons paddled the Minnesota River from its source near the Minnesota-South Dakota border to its confluence with the Mississippi in the Twin Cities, a release said.

Geri taught physical science for 25 years in the Anoka-Hennepin School District. The Nelson's interests include geology, early and modern agriculture, water quality challenges and solutions, the river's rich diversity of plant and animal life, citizen advocacy and more, the release said.

The program is open to the public and free to attend.