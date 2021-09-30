BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Democratic-Farmer-Labor party is kicking off its midterm election cycle activities with a Red Lake walleye dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, at the Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE.

The suggested donation for the meal is $20, and attendees also have the option to pick up the meal for takeout.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

“The annual get-together in the fall is a time when the public can discuss issues and sign up to volunteer for DFL campaign activities over the next 13 months while enjoying a local delicacy," said Beltrami County DFL Chair Curtiss Hunt. “We are including the meal carry-out option to accommodate the needs of attendees who cannot participate in indoor functions.”