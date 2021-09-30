BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will offer a Mystery Trail Pumpkin Search starting Wednesday, Oct. 6, at North Country Park, 1001 30th St. NW.

Participants will be able to follow clues to find a hidden pumpkin in the park, and all families that find the pumpkin will receive a prize, a release said. Clue booklets can either be picked up or mailed.

The cost to participate is $4 per family, and the activity will be available through Oct. 20. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.