BEMIDJI -- Harmony Natural Foods Co-op will offer a winemaking class at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, in the community kitchen at the co-op, 302 Irvine Ave. NW.

Participants will learn how to brew their own wine and bring home a bottle of homemade raspberry wine, a release said.

All participants must be 21 or older. The cost to attend is $15 per person and all materials will be provided.

Masks are required at the event. For more information, visit harmonyfoods.coop or contact Kate at (218) 751-2009 ext. 107, education@harmonyfoods.coop.