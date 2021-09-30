BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will host a series of Connecting with Kids Through Art classes throughout the month of October at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.
Pre-registration is required for the series of free classes, and sign-up sheets are available at the gallery. Class size is limited to eight students and is open to ages 8-18. All materials will be provided by the instructors. Masks are required for teachers and students, a release said.
Here's a look at the schedule for the month:
- "Carve a Bear" with instructor Frank Bera will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
- "Still Life Drawing" with instructor Amara Bedford will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7.
- "Painting on Rocks" with instructor Diana Collison-Jones will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8.
- "Beginning Acrylic Painting" with instructor Grace Garland will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
- "Mixed Media with Found Objects" with instructor Linda Rother will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16.
- "Rustic Buds" with instructor Don Pearson will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18.
- "Poured Art" with instructor Kathy Sanders will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
- "Abstract Acrylic Painting" with instructor Amara Bedford will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.
- "Carve a German Shepherd" with instructor Frank Bera will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
- "Basics of Watercolor Pencil" with instructor Les Sanders will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28.