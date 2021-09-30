BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will host a series of Connecting with Kids Through Art classes throughout the month of October at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

Pre-registration is required for the series of free classes, and sign-up sheets are available at the gallery. Class size is limited to eight students and is open to ages 8-18. All materials will be provided by the instructors. Masks are required for teachers and students, a release said.

Here's a look at the schedule for the month: