BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will host a First Friday reception featuring Charles Alberti from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N.

Alberti's exhibit, "Abstractions x Four," explores landscapes and nature, motion, geometric shapes and fantasy, a release said.

"This exhibit is the outgrowth of a recently published chapbook sharing his life as an artist," the release said. "By focusing on abstract concepts, Alberti says he has let color dominate and control his expressions with color becoming the tool of investigation and discovery."

A copy of Alberti's chapbook will be given to the first 50 guests at the reception. Alberti will also be at the reception to greet visitors and discuss his work.



"Abstractions x Four" will be featured at Watermark through Nov. 27. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing at the event.

For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org or call (218) 444-7570.