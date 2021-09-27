PARK RAPIDS -- The Friends of Itasca State Park will host its annual meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center, 36750 Main Park Drive in Park Rapids.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about past, present and future park activities at the meeting, a release said.

The meeting will also include a presentation on fundraising for playground equipment at the swimming beach on Lake Itasca. The Friends’ traditional fundraisers were canceled the past two summer seasons, so board members wrote grants and sought donations, the release said. The board is set to continue fundraising with the goal of replacing most of the existing playground equipment.

From 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., attendees can join a park naturalist outside Forest Inn for an autumn nature walk to discover how the wildlife, woods and water prepare for winter. Masks are encouraged for unvaccinated visitors, the release said.

Annual membership for the Friends of Itasca State Park is $20 per person or $30 per family, and donations are also welcome. Fees can be mailed to Friends of Itasca State Park, 36750 Main Park Drive, Park Rapids, MN 56470, or visit www.friendsofitasca.org and click on Join/Renew.

For more information, visit the Friends of Itasca State Park Facebook page.