BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Historical Society is set to hold a "Creating an Oral History of Your Family" workshop series beginning Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Beltrami County History Center, 130 Minnesota Ave. S.

Instructors and authors Cecelia McKeig and Sue Bruns will provide guidance, tips and practice for participants to capture stories from family members, friends and others.

Sessions will focus on gathering background information, formulating interview questions, conducting comfortable conversational interviews that encourage interviewees to share information and different ways to write and present stories, a release said.

Classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on the following dates: Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and Nov. 16.

Registration is $15 per person for the series, and the class is limited to 15 participants. To register, contact the Beltrami County Historical Society at (218) 444-3376, or depot@beltramihistory.org.