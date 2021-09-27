BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Historical Society will hold a whisk broom-making class from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Beltrami County History Center, 130 Minnesota Ave S.

All supplies will be provided for participants to complete a small whisk broom. Registration is limited to 10 participants and limited to adults. Some hand and upper body strength is required, a release said.

To register, contact the Beltrami County Historical Society at (218) 444-3376, or depot@beltramihistory.org.

This program is funded through an Arts Project Grant from the Region 2 Arts Council.