BEMIDJI -- Tickets are still available for the hit television game show The Price is Right Live set for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Sanford Center.

The show gives eligible individuals the chance to "come on down" and play classic games -- like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the fabulous Showcase -- for the chance to win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car, a release said.

This on-stage traveling version gives fans the chance to experience the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close and in-person.

Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Sanford Center Box Office. Ticket prices range from $29, $39 or $49.

The Price Is Right Live is the longest-running game show in television history and is loved by generations of viewers. It has shown to near sold-out audiences for more than 10 years and has given away over $12 million in cash and prizes to audience members across North America, the release said.