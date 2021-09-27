BEMIDJI -- The Alzheimer’s Association is set to hold a Walk to End Alzheimer’s at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Sanford Center.

Check-in is at 9 a.m., with the opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and the walk to follow. Participants are encouraged to register early and fundraise to help the Alzheimer’s Association reach its $18,000 goal, a release said. There is no cost to register for the walk.

“Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and other dementias, and the work to achieve that begins here at home,” said Walk Manager Jenny Theis in the release. “In Minnesota, there are more than 99,000 people living with the disease and 170,000 caregivers. The funds raised during the walk will help provide our local community with free care and support services because no one should go through it alone.”

Participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer's with a Promise Garden ceremony. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s and their personal reasons to end the disease, the release said.

The event will follow COVID-19 protocols, including contactless registration, physical distancing, masks wearing where required, hand sanitizing stations and more.

Participants also have the option of walking in their neighborhood through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app or the Alzheimer’s Association website, which offers a pre-recorded Opening and Promise Garden Ceremony, an augmented reality Promise Garden that allows participants to select a flower and plant it among others, as well as a route map to track at-home walks.

To register and receive updates, visit act.alz.org/bemidji. For remote walking experiences, download the Walk to End Alzheimer’s app on Apple or the Google Play Store.