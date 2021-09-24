BEMIDJI -- The Region 2 Arts Council will offer an Arts Learning grant information session from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, via Zoom.

"Arts Learning grants are open to public and charter schools, community education programs, local government and tribal entities, and any nonprofits or groups with a fiscal sponsor providing quality arts education programming," a release said. "These grants support high-quality arts education for Minnesotans of all ages to develop knowledge, skills and understanding of the arts."

All eligible projects must be arts learning-focused, have a strong community component, and benefit the residents of Beltrami, Hubbard, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods or Mahnomen counties. Proposals must also be realistic and adaptive to COVID-19 restrictions. Funded arts activities must also be open to the general public, the release said.

The deadline to apply for Arts Learning grants is Oct. 15, and the maximum award is $6,000.

To register for the Sept. 29 information session, visit r2arts.org. Registration is required to receive meeting details. For more information, call (218) 751-5447 or email staff@r2arts.org.