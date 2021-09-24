BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra will perform its "Believe in the Message of Music" concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Bemidji High School Auditorium.

Acclaimed pianist Roger McVey of Moscow, Idaho, will join the BSO to showcase Johannes Brahms' creativity with his Piano Concerto No. 2. Edvard Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 will conclude the concert, a release said.

To purchase tickets, visit bemidjisymphony.org. Masks will be required at the concert, and social distancing is recommended.