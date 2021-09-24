BAGLEY -- Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning will host Doug Ohman's presentation, "Minnesota from the Road," at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at the American Legion Auditorium, 14 Main Ave. N in Bagley.

"Ohman has captured photography images and gathered information on many of the roadside attractions throughout the state. His program promises to be informative, but more importantly, entertaining," a release said. "Like any good road trip, he will also share his favorite restaurants, cafes and bakeries."

The event is free to attend and open to all ages. Light refreshments will be served at 9 a.m., and masks and social distancing are encouraged.

For more information, call NELL Program Coordinator Tamara Edevold at (218) 533-0146.