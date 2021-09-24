PARK RAPIDS --Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning will host Laurel Hed's "The Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer's Disease" presentation from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the Armory Arts and Events Center, 203 Park Ave. S in Park Rapids.

Hed, a licensed social worker since 1995 and geriatric care manager since 2013, will give insight and practical advice for dealing with memory challenges.

"I have worked with the senior population most of my life and have a passion for working and helping people living with dementia," Hed said in a release.

The program is open to the public and free to attend.