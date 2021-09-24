BEMIDJI -- Beltrami Electric Cooperative, Minnkota Power Cooperative and Otter Tail Power Company are partnering to offer a Ride and Drive electric vehicle event from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at BEC, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

Participants will have the opportunity to test drive BEC's Chevy Bolt, Otter Tail Power Company’s Chevy Volt, the new Ford Mustang Mach E, Tesla models and more.

Attendees will also learn about the features, performance and handling of electric vehicles, charging information and details about electric vehicle programs available through BEC and Otter Tail Power Company, a release said.

The event will be held near the electric vehicle charging stations, south of BEC’s main office.