BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will host a fall clean-up day from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Participants will work on small projects throughout the day. The to-do list includes repotting house plants, painting a door, hallway or bathroom, cleaning cupboards, putting gardens to bed and washing windows, a release said.

To RSVP, call (218) 444-5606.