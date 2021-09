LAPORTE -- The American Legion Auxiliary of Laporte is set to hold a fall fundraiser to support local deployed military from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, at Lakeport Town Hall, 155 County 39 in Laporte.

A variety of soups and chilis, sandwiches, beverages and bars will be available for a free-will offering. A bake and craft sale will also be held during the event, a release said.