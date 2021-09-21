BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will hold a virtual reception for its "Earth Matters" exhibit at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23.

"Earth Matters" juror Nnenna Okore and award winners Linda Belden, Emily Sullivan Smith, Sandi Goldstein and Ruth Tabancay will offer remarks at the event. This reception will also include artist presentations and an opportunity to connect with other attendees in a small-group setting, a release said.

“Earth Matters” is a contemporary international juried exhibit sponsored by the Surface Design Association. The exhibit explores how ecological considerations are factored into the making of art and is on display through Oct. 30 in the Kaul Gallery at Watermark. The exhibit is also available online.

Pre-registration is required to get the reception's Zoom link. The reception is free to join.

For more information, call (218) 444-7570 or visit watermarkartcenter.org/earth-matters.