PARK RAPIDS -- An Art Leap open studio event will offer 21 sites and feature more than 80 artists at studios and other locations in Hubbard and Becker counties from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Participants will have the opportunity to travel from studio to studio, learn the process, appreciate skill and support artists. Brochures are available at the Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, Park Rapids Area Library, at other locations in Park Rapids, Menahga, Bemidji, Walker and Detroit Lakes and at www.heartlandarts.org.

Seven new sites will be part of this year’s event, including two new murals in downtown Park Rapids, a release said.

Studio 176, a small art and event gallery on Third Street, features the work of regional artists Elisa Boushee, Laura Grisamore, Dawn Rossbach and Jeremy Simonson.

At Second Street and Main, Park Rapids’ new brewpub will feature the artwork of Debbie Center, best known for her northern lights photography. Jill Lucas invites visitors to her home to see her three-dimensional work and watercolors and meet guest artists Toby Lucas, and Dave and Sue Melhus, the release said.

To help visitors navigate, this year’s brochure features a driving loop north and west and another south and east, the release said.

New on the north and west loop will be the Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge Discovery Center with guest photographers Jim Sinclair, Robert Larson, Lee Kensinger and others as well as mini workshops and suggestions on the best sites on the refuge where participants can take fall photos. Artists Merrily Karel, Dona Wilkerson and Patty Minehart will show their skills in paper folding, fiber and visual arts at the Osage Schoolhouse.

On the south and east loop, Chuck Weygand visitors will find functional wooden bowls made from Minnesota trees. In 2020, Weygand was awarded a Region 2 Arts Council Individual Artist grant.

In addition to new locations, several studios that have participated in past years will host new guest artists, the release said.

Heartland Arts sponsors Art Leap with funding provided by Itasca-Mantrap’s Operation Round Up, the Park Rapids Downtown Business Association and a Region 2 Arts Council grant.

Some sites may ask visitors to wear masks. For more information, call (218) 820-2716.