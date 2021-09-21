BEMIDJI -- The Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program is set to hold a beneficiary outreach event from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, at Bemidji CareerForce, 2300 24th St. NW, Suite 106.

Attendees will learn about work incentives through the Social Security Administration and how they can help people return to work successfully, plus additional programs and services that participants may be eligible for, a release said.

"This event is geared toward social security disability beneficiaries, human services providers, Medicaid service coordinators and human resource professionals," the release said.

The event is free to attend. To register, call Char at (218) 850-1453 or email charh@rmcep.com.