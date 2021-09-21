BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will offer a Headwaters Production Club for teens ages 13-18 from September through May at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

In this introduction to film club participants will learn how to take an original concept and build it up from start to finish, including capturing footage, creating content, editing, distribution and marketing all while learning the basics of editing software and technology.

Headwaters Marketing Coordinator Diamond Knispel will introduce the group to free production software for editing video, audio and graphics and teach participants how to use different equipment to capture the best quality footage for their projects, a release said.

The club will also draw from Bemidji's arts and production community, as teens work with and learn from other local video, audio and music producers.

Headwaters has a limited amount of laptops available for participants to use, and participants are encouraged to bring their own laptop and storage device such as an SD or USB to each session. Participants will need to have access to a laptop or desktop to create their projects when not in class.

The club will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, starting Sept. 24. Other meeting dates include Oct. 22, Nov. 29, Dec. 17, Jan. 20, Feb. 17, March 24, April 21 and May 19. Participants will work to develop their final project during this time, and the group will meet at least once a month and work on assignments in between sessions, the release said.

The club is free to join, and space is limited. Headwaters Production Club is made possible due to funding from Region 2 Arts Council and the customers of Beltrami Electric through Operation Round-Up.

To register, call (218) 444-5606 or visit headwatersmusicandarts.org.