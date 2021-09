WALKER -- The Leech Lake Culture Alliance, LLCA, is hosting its second annual Unity Day Celebration from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at the Onigum Center, 8826 Onigum Road NW in Walker.

Attendees are welcome to bring a dish to share, a release said. The event will include a visiting time, time to eat and a circle dance.

For more information, call Sherreen Foss at (763) 350-0582 or Priscilla Thompson Smith at (218) 252-6484.