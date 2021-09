CASS LAKE -- Immanuel Lutheran Church will host a fall dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26 at the church, 349 Third St. NE in Cass Lake.

The meal will include ham, scalloped potatoes, corn, coleslaw, dessert and a beverage, a release said.

The cost of the meal is $8 per plate. Take-out or curbside pick-up is also available.