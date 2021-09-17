BEMIDJI -- Northwest MN Area Aglow will hold a screening of the Aglow National Conference on Friday, Sept. 24, and Saturday, Sept. 25, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave. SE.

Jane Hanson Hoyt will speak at 8 a.m. and Lance Wallnau will speak at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24. Wallnau will speak at 8 a.m. and Dutch Sheets will speak at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The event is free to attend, and free-will donations will be accepted. Beverages and snacks will be available, a release said.

For more information, call Karen at (218) 586-2544 or Sharon at (218) 759-6994.