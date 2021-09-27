BEMIDJI -- Great River Rescue will host its annual Fall Harvest Gala fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Bluebelle Event Venue, 4710 Jacks Road NW.

The Fall Harvest Gala is the organization’s largest fundraising event of the year with a goal of raising $20,000 to further their mission of saving companion animals, a release said. This year’s event will offer both in-person and livestreamed events.

The schedule of events will include a social hour, a pork tenderloin dinner catered by Knob and Kettle, raffles, special guest speakers and presentations, an online silent auction, live music by Brock Beaulieu and more, the release said.

Dinner tickets can be purchased in advance for $50 at www.greatriverrescue.com. Raffle tickets can be purchased at Great River Rescue and other local business partners. Raffle prizes include a Traeger Ironwood 885 Wood Pellet WiFi Grill valued at $1,500, a two-night stay at the Birchmont Suite at Ruttger's Birchmont Lodge, and a full-day ice house rental from Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service.

“We are really excited about this year’s gala,” Great River Rescue Executive Director Brandon Mustful said in the release. “It will be a special evening of celebration that will bring together animal lovers from all over our region.”

Headline sponsors for the gala are Paul Bunyan Communications and Dearholt Tax and Accounting. Animal All-Star sponsors include Ace on the Lake, Ruttger's Birchmont Lodge and First National Bank Bemidji.