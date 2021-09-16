BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering a fall bookmark challenge from Wednesday, Sept. 22, through Nov. 30.

There are nine challenge bookmarks to complete. After each bookmark is completed, participants will receive a prize and the next bookmark. Once all nine bookmarks are completed, participants will receive a grand prize, a release said.

Cost to participate is $6 per household, and scholarships are available. One registration covers everyone in the household. Reading challenge bookmarks will be mailed out to all participants, the release said.

To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.