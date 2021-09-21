SHEVLIN -- The Clearwater County Historical Society will hold its quarterly membership meeting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, at Sell Lake Community Church, 20425 County Road 2 in Shevlin.

Light refreshments will be available. Following the meeting, there will be a program and tour of the Mallard townsite, located a few miles west of Sell Lake Community Church, a release said.

Everyone is welcome to attend, including non-members. For more information, contact the History Center at (218) 785-2000.