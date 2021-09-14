BEMIDJI -- The busy summer season is wrapping up, signaling fall is here and a myriad of festive events are in store for Bemidjians.

Around the area, there are plenty of family friendly activities, like exploring a corn maze at Fuller Farm, as well as opportunities to shop both seasonal and handmade crafts and goods at fall festivals and craft markets over the next month.

While Buena Vista Ski Area’s classic Fall Colors Festival is postponed until next year, the Bemidji Jaycees will hold a Fall Family Fun event that will include hayrides. There is also a pumpkin patch in Hines that offers pie pumpkins, jack-o-lanterns, gourds and cornstalk bundles.

The Pioneer has compiled a roundup of local fall-themed events, and to have your fall event added to the list, email news@bemidjipioneer.com.

Fuller Farm

Fuller Farm is back for its second season, bringing with it a variety of fun fall activities that the whole family can partake in. This includes a corn maze, corn pit, straw bale tower, round bale run, pumpkin painting, storybook walk and a new giant pumpkin bouncer.

This year, Fuller Farm has partnered with myBemidji in a checkpoint challenge in which participants scan all 18 checkpoints in the corn maze for the opportunity to win a gift card to shop at the myBemidji store.

Fuller Farm is open Fridays from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. now through Oct. 31. It is located three miles west of Bemidji High School at 445 Stone Lake Road SW.

Tickets are $10 per person (age 3 and under are free). They can be purchased online on the Fuller Farm website or at the door.

Hines Pumpkin Patch

A pumpkin patch in Hines is now open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The pumpkin patch, which offers pie pumpkins, jack-o-lanterns, gourds and cornstalk bundles, will be open through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.

The owners are expecting to include a hayride on the property. U-pick pumpkins will begin approximately the third weekend of September.

Pricing varies from 50 cents to $7 and payment options include cash, check and Zelle. The pumpkin patch is located at 25075 Hines Rd. NE in Hines.

Fall Craft Market

There will be a free Fall Craft Market from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. The market will include fluid art, handmade cutting boards, potato bags, hand towels, fall and Christmas décor, fresh butternut squash and much more. It will be held at 23685 County 9 (Hwy 71 and Hubbard County 9) in Bemidji.

Fall Festival

There will be a 10th annual Fall Festival and craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds. The free all-indoor event will feature over 40 handmade crafters and vendors that will be selling home décor, jewelry, candles, baked goods, jams, books, Heroes Rise Coffee, clothing, signs, mittens, canned goods and kitchen swag, among others.

Fall Market at the Barn

Dixie’s Boutique will host its first Fall Market at the Barn event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. The event will feature the boutique and various vendors selling handmade and repurposed vintage goods, jewelry and more. It will be held at 48695 Thunderbolt Drive in Bemidji.

Fall Family Fun

The Bemidji Jaycees will host a family friendly fall event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $20 per family (immediate family group) and are available at the door. Admission includes a hayride, child activities, free professional photo from Image Photography to take home and prizes for the first hundred kids. Popcorn and beverages will be available for purchase.

This event will follow all public health and social distancing guidelines. Masks are recommended when a person will be within six feet of another person not in their immediate family group.

Fall Clean-Up Day

The Headwaters School of Music and Arts will host a Fall Clean-Up Day from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Folks who have an hour or two to spare are invited to roll up their sleeves and tackle a fall project at the school, which will include repotting house plants, painting a door, cleaning cupboards, putting gardens to bed, and washing windows. Volunteers are asked to call the school at (218) 444-5606 to let organizers know ahead of time when they can be there to help.

Fall Festival in Hines

Northern Escape Venue, 18169 Nebish Rd. NE, will host its third annual Fall Festival in Hines from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2. The event will feature horse-drawn wagon rides, a small petting zoo, fresh garden vegetables for sale, and an array of vendors.

Market Day at Fuller Farm

Creative North is also partnering with Fuller Farm this year to present the first Market Day at Fuller Farm. The event will feature local artists for a day out at Fuller Farm, where guests can shop, play, and find their way through the corn maze. It is scheduled from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Fall Harvest Gala

A Fall Harvest Gala that celebrates the lifesaving work of Great River Rescue will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Bluebelle Event Venue.

The evening will feature a dinner catered by Knob & Kettle of smoked pork tenderloin, a program emceed by Kevin Cease, live music by Brock Beaulieu, a silent auction, raffles, and more.

Raffle tickets are available for purchase at Great River Rescue for $20 each. Prizes include a Traeger Ironwood 885 Wood Pellet WiFi Grill, a two-night stay at the Birchmont Suite at Ruttgers, and a full-day ice house rental from Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service.

Raffle tickets can also be purchased online at greatriverrescue.kindful.com/e/fall-harvest-gala-2021.

Bemidji Discovery Homeschool Fall Fun Day

Camp Dellwater in Shevlin will host a field trip for the Bemidji Discovery Homeschool Program at their facility from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Activities will be planned according to the weather, but may include trail hiking and identifying leaves, working on an art project, playing gaga ball as well as playing on the sports field and playground. The event is free and participants are encouraged to pack a lunch.

Bemidji State University Homecoming

Bemidji State University will host its annual homecoming week Sept. 20-26. The Great Beaver Get-Together will feature a variety of events, from the Lighting of the Homecoming Hearth at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, to the Homecoming Parade at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Fall Vendor and Craft Show

Wilton Liquor Store, 284 Spirit Ave. NW, Wilton, will host a Fall Vendor and Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.